While Migros is thinning out its own-brand range, Coop is expanding. Symbolbild: Keystone

While Migros is visibly thinning out its own brands, Coop is taking a different approach: the retailer is expanding its own-brand range in a bid to bring about a price change. The project has been running since 2024.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Coop is gradually replacing its own brand "Qualité & Prix" with "Coop" without changing the range or prices.

The changeover has been running quietly in the background since 2024 and is not due to be completed until 2028, with packaging being gradually replaced.

The aim is to create a clearer brand structure. Migros recently removed 80 products from its own brand. Show more

Coop is quietly but consistently restructuring its own brands. The retailer is gradually replacing the well-known "Qualité & Prix" line with products under the simple name "Coop". This is reported by the CH Media newspapers. The change affects thousands of everyday items - from food to household products.

Company spokesperson Caspar Frey confirms: "This is the case." The previous own brand for the mid-price range is disappearing. However, little will change for customers. "It's just a name change, the range will not be adjusted." Prices will also remain the same. The changeover has been underway since the beginning of 2024 and will take place gradually "when the respective packaging material from 'Qualité & Prix' has been used up".

No active communication

The change is already visible on the shelves. Individual products such as hazelnuts or sugar are available in both old and new packaging. All product ranges are affected - from pizzas and charcuterie to toilet brushes. Products with labels such as IP Suisse or Fairtrade Max Havelaar will continue to be sold under the new "Coop" own brand.

What is striking is that Coop is hardly actively communicating the change. According to Frey, the changeover was already decided in 2023. The main aim is to provide clearer guidance for customers. At the same time, the old name, which was strongly reminiscent of a cheaper line, was probably no longer in keeping with the times.

Migros thins out

The competition is taking a completely different approach. Migros has publicly announced that it is removing around 80 of its 250 own brands, including "Oh!" and "American Favorites". Even the well-known budget line M-Budget is being significantly downsized. Migros is now also focusing more on a private label with its own name: "Migros".

In comparison, Coop's own-brand portfolio is manageable. Well-known brands include Halba, Betty Bossi and Jamadu. "In our range, own-brand products and branded items have been in balance for years," says Frey. Coop does not provide specific figures. In 2019, however, Group CEO Philipp Wyss announced that the proportion of private label products would be increased from 55 to 60 percent. According to Migros, this figure is over 80 percent.

The changeover at Coop will take some time. It is not due to be completed until 2028 - also because no packaging material is to be destroyed. Private labels remain a key business for retailers: they offer cheaper alternatives to branded products and strengthen their position vis-à-vis suppliers. At the same time, Coop and Migros are relying on a tried and tested principle with three price levels. This is based on the so-called decoy effect: many customers go for the middle option - and this is precisely where retailers earn the most.

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