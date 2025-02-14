  1. Residential Customers
Risk of confusion with allergenic sesame seeds Coop recalls Betty Bossi rolls

Samuel Walder

14.2.2025

These freshly baked bread rolls are being recalled.
Coop

Coop is recalling Betty Bossi freshly baked Semmeli because Panini Rustico were mistakenly packaged - they contain undeclared sesame, which can be dangerous for allergy sufferers.

14.02.2025, 13:37

The Coop is recalling the product Betty Bossi Frischback-Semmeli IP Suisse (400g). The reason: instead of the freshly baked Semmeli, the product Panini Rustico was inadvertently packaged - and these contain sesame, an allergen that is not declared on the packaging.

There is a potential health risk for people with a sesame allergy. They are strongly advised not to consume the product.

For all other consumers, however, consumption is safe. Coop is asking affected customers to return the goods - the purchase price will be refunded.