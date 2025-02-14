These freshly baked bread rolls are being recalled. Coop

Coop is recalling Betty Bossi freshly baked Semmeli because Panini Rustico were mistakenly packaged - they contain undeclared sesame, which can be dangerous for allergy sufferers.

Samuel Walder

The Coop is recalling the product Betty Bossi Frischback-Semmeli IP Suisse (400g). The reason: instead of the freshly baked Semmeli, the product Panini Rustico was inadvertently packaged - and these contain sesame, an allergen that is not declared on the packaging.

There is a potential health risk for people with a sesame allergy. They are strongly advised not to consume the product.

For all other consumers, however, consumption is safe. Coop is asking affected customers to return the goods - the purchase price will be refunded.