These bars could contain foreign metal particles. Coop.ch

Coop is recalling the products "Halba Maxi Branche Classic 45 grams" and "Halba Maxi Branches Classic 5x45 grams". The reason is possible contamination with foreign metal particles. Customers should not consume the affected chocolate bars under any circumstances and can return them for a refund.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Coop is recalling the products "Halba Maxi Branche Classic 45 g" and "Halba Maxi Branches Classic 5x45 g" due to possible metal contaminants and warns against consumption.

The affected products were sold in Coop stores, Coop City, Coop Pronto and online between February 9 and 13, 2026.

Customers can return the affected products and receive a full refund. Show more

Attention, if you like chocolate: Coop is recalling the popular products Halba Maxi Branche Classic 45 grams and Halba Maxi Branches Classic 5x45 grams. The reason is explosive - the bars could contain foreign metal particles!

According to the announcement, there is a potential health risk and the products should not be consumed under any circumstances.

These products are affected: Halba Maxi Branches Classic 45 grams retail price: CHF 1.60 and Halba Maxi Branches Classic 5x45 grams retail price: CHF 4.95.Other products, with other expiration dates are not affected.

Sale stopped - money back

The affected articles have already been blocked for sale. They were available from 09.02.2026 to 13.02.2026 in Coop supermarkets, in Coop City department stores, at Coop Pronto and online at Coop.ch.

Customers who have already purchased the chocolate bars can return them to any sales outlet. The purchase price will be refunded in full.