Affected by the recall: The mixed salad from Coop. Coop

Coop is recalling the organic mixed salad because it may contain listeria. It is recommended not to eat the product.

Dominik Müller

Coop is recalling Naturaplan organic mixed salad 100 grams. The retailer announced this in a statement on Thursday.

The reason: the product may contain listeria. "There is a potential health risk and it is recommended not to consume the product", writes Coop.

Affected by the recall: Naturaplan organic mixed salad 100 grams

EAN code: 7610848666899

Article number: 4.426.050

Retail price: 1.95 Swiss francs

To be used by: 19.06.2025

Batch: A516254101

Products with other expiration dates are not affected. Show more

The affected products have already been blocked for sale. The products were available from June 13 to 18 in Coop supermarkets, Coop City department stores and on Coop.ch. According to Coop, goods that have already been purchased can be returned to the sales outlets. The sales price will be refunded.

Customers can contact Coop customer service for further information.