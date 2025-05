Raclette slices and cheesecake are affected by the recall. Coop

Coop is recalling two products. The reason is possible listeria. Goods already purchased can be returned to the points of sale.

Dominik Müller

Coop is recalling two products from its range. The products affected are Prix Garantie cheesecake mix 300 grams and Raclette slices 500 grams, as the company writes in a press release.

The reason: "The products may contain listeria", according to the statement. There is a potential health risk and it is recommended that the products are not consumed raw.

Products with the following best-before dates are affected by the recall: 6.753.944 Prix Garantie cheesecake mix 300 grams / EAN code: 7627534353902 / best-before dates: 14.05.2025 and 28.07.2025 / retail price: 4.20 Swiss francs

6 .846.591 Prix Garantie Raclette slices 500 grams / EAN code: 7627534775216 / best-before dates: 30.04.2025 and 09.05.2025 / retail price: 7.45 Swiss francs

Products with other best-before dates are not affected. Show more

According to the announcement, the affected products have already been blocked for sale. They were available in Coop supermarkets, Coop City department stores and on Coop.ch. The Prix Garantie cheesecake mix was on sale from 21.02.2025 to 08.05.2025. The Prix Garantie Raclette slices were on sale from 21.01.2025 to 08.05.2025.

Goods already purchased can be returned to the points of sale. The purchase price will be refunded.