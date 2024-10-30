The cantons of Valais and Ticino have the highest number of cases. Kira Hofmann/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

New Covid-19 infections are on the rise again in Switzerland. The number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants has risen sharply, particularly in the cantons of Valais and Ticino.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Corona infections are rising sharply again in Switzerland. A national overview shows which cantons are most affected.

Valais, Ticino and Glarus have the highest infection rate compared to other cantons.

Across Switzerland, 15.2 people per 100,000 are infected with Covid every week. Show more

The coronavirus figures are once again rising sharply in Switzerland. New infections are highest in the cantons of Valais and Ticino. The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) provides information every week on the progression of Covid infections in Switzerland.

If you take a look at the cantonal overview, it is noticeable that western and southern Switzerland are more affected than German-speaking Switzerland. With one exception, namely the canton of Glarus.

Overview of the coronavirus figures in the cantons

The figures collected by the FOPH are to be understood in relation to 100,000 inhabitants. In detail, this means that there are currently 8.29 people per 100,000 inhabitants infected with Covid in the canton of Zurich. In the canton of Zug, the figure is 6.86 people, in the canton of Schwyz 9.1 people and in the canton of St. Gallen 3.4 people per 100,000 inhabitants.

The canton of Thurgau had 11.05 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. In the north, in the canton of Schaffhausen, there were 11.74 new infections last week. In the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden, 1.79 people have been infected. No one in the canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden has been infected with coronavirus.

The canton of Graubünden recorded 4.44 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants last week. In the canton of Glarus, 21.7 people were newly infected. In the canton of Obwalden it was 7.75 and in the canton of Nidwalden 7.75. The canton of Lucerne recorded 12.71 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and the canton of Uri 13.4.

The canton of Aargau had 11.11 people newly infected with Covid last week. The figure is 16.29 in the canton of Solothurn, 15.62 in the canton of Baselland and 15.25 in the canton of Basel-Stadt. The canton of Bern has recorded 13.41 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. In the Jura, the figure is 17.6.

In the canton of Fribourg, 8.97 people were newly infected. The canton of Neuchâtel recorded 16.99 people, the canton of Vaud 15.29 and the canton of Geneva 12.25.

Valais and Ticino have the highest coronavirus infection rate in Switzerland. In Valais, there are 24.63 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, and in Ticino the figure is even higher. 27.12 have been newly infected there.

As the corona-in-zahlen.de analysis platform shows, 4,465,634 people have contracted coronavirus since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. At the moment, the number of new infections (7-day incidence) is 15.2 people in Switzerland.

This means that a total of 50.79 percent of the Swiss population has been infected with Covid since the start of the pandemic.