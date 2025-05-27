Oberrieden lake police Elegant but expensive: the lake police base in Oberrieden is to be renovated. Image: ArtefactoryLab The total costs for the renovation of the Oberrieden lake police station amount to around 33 million francs. Image: ArtefactoryLab Open day of the lake police of the canton of Zurich on June 13, 2015 in Oberrieden. Image: KEYSTONE Oberrieden lake police Elegant but expensive: the lake police base in Oberrieden is to be renovated. Image: ArtefactoryLab The total costs for the renovation of the Oberrieden lake police station amount to around 33 million francs. Image: ArtefactoryLab Open day of the lake police of the canton of Zurich on June 13, 2015 in Oberrieden. Image: KEYSTONE

The new lake police station in Oberrieden ZH is considered a prestige project by the cantonal government. However, the refurbishment costs for the building have skyrocketed - and the cantonal council is up in arms.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The cantonal government has single-handedly approved the loan for the renovation of the new lake police station in Oberrieden ZH.

For years, the cantonal government and the cantonal council argued about the legality of the process.

After lengthy discussions, the Cantonal Council has now written off the postulate. Show more

The general overhaul of the Oberrieden ZH lake police base with its escalating costs remains a bone of contention. For years, the cantonal government and the cantonal council have been at loggerheads over a possible overstepping of authority on the part of the cantonal government when approving the loan. The latter declared the project as committed expenditure without a parliamentary decision.

The "Tages-Anzeiger" newspaper reports that the renovation of the building has already made waves several times in recent years. Over the years, the expenditure for the general overhaul has risen from the initially planned CHF 10 million to more than CHF 33 million.

In 2023, a broad alliance of the SVP, SP, FDP, GLP and the center called for an urgent postulate to the Government Council to get answers to the cost explosion. Accusations of a "luxury building" were heard from parliament regarding the renovation plans.

"A stale aftertaste remains"

Even then, the report on the construction project submitted by the cantonal government was unable to calm tempers. This Monday, the overall renovation project ended up back in the cantonal council - and once again it was met with criticism.

The responsible committee for planning and construction would like to finally have the postulate off the table. However, the government council's justifications are still causing a stir among parliamentarians. Domenik Ledergerber (SVP), the first signatory of the postulate, has no doubts about the need to renovate the lake police station, but he does: "The project is a lesson in how a building should not be planned." For the centrist politician Marzena Kopp, "a stale aftertaste remains".

Criticism of the government council's approach

To this day, the waves of indignation in the cantonal council over the government council's unauthorized financing method have not been calmed. In 2016, the cantonal government granted a loan of CHF 10 million to renovate the dilapidated location of the lake police in the middle of Lake Zurich. Parliament rejected the loan.

In the end, the cantonal government approved a loan of 33.4 million francs as an uncommitted expenditure. The Cantonal Council's right to have a say was thus circumvented.

Would a new building have been cheaper?

The government council's report refers to additional construction measures in the additional costs. The original CHF 10 million project was only a sub-project for an extension with a parking garage. The additional 23 million Swiss francs are also to be used to finance dredging cranes for the boats, workshops and an emergency landing site on the roof for helicopters. Although these already exist today, they are in need of renovation.

The cantonal government sees no room for maneuver when it comes to these maintenance measures - and the criteria for committed expenditure are met. In contrast, SP cantonal councillor Jonas Erni takes a completely different view. In his opinion, there were certainly alternatives. Stephan Weber (FDP) even sees a completely new building as the cheaper option. "You could have achieved added value with the same financial resources."

Political waves on Lake Zurich calm down

After lengthy discussions, the cantonal council has now written off the postulate. For Security Director Mario Fehr (non-party), the final assessment is that the government council's project planning was "not successful in all respects".

A lack of transparency had led to a protracted approval process and not least to a loss of trust between the cantonal government and cantonal council. Nevertheless, he wholeheartedly extended an invitation to all parties to attend the inauguration of the new post in 2029.