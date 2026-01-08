After the inferno, 116 injured people are in various clinics. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Over 100 people were injured in the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. For many, a long journey begins, both medically and financially. The costs can rise to 1.6 million francs - and not everything is covered.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The treatment costs for the victims of the fire in Crans-Montana, some of whom were seriously injured, can amount to up to 1.6 million francs.

They often result in lifelong medical costs.

In principle, accident or health insurance covers the costs.

Depending on the age, degree of employment and insurance status of those affected, each case must be assessed individually.

If guilt is established in criminal proceedings, insurance companies could make recourse claims. Show more

Following the inferno in Crans-Montana, numerous victims are still in hospital with serious burn injuries. The road back can be long, the medical treatment intensive and protracted. Treatments that also keep the insurance companies busy.

In principle, the situation is clear: "Such burn injuries caused by accidents are generally covered by accident insurance under the Accident Insurance Act (UVG)." Insurers cover the immediate healing costs as well as long-term follow-up treatment such as reconstructive surgery. This was announced by a health insurer in response to a request from blue News. The health insurer wishes to remain anonymous for reasons of confidentiality and bias, as it counts fire victims from Crans-Montana among its clients.

However, minors are also among the injured in Crans-Montana. It can be assumed that they do not yet have an employer and are therefore bound to the health insurance fund. The legal situation is clear: "Employed persons (working at least eight hours a week) are insured by their employer against non-occupational accidents. For non-working persons, health insurance is responsible in accordance with the KVG."

Each case must be considered individually

But it's not that simple. Every person is individual. On request, Suva explains: "In principle, each case of burns must be considered individually, as age, severity of the burns and the parts of the body affected play a significant role." This requires different treatments and therapies, which may be necessary for the rest of the patient's life.

There are also major differences in costs. "As a rule, treatment costs are very high in the first year. Depending on the severity of the burns, the cost of initial treatment for acute care can be between 500,000 and one million Swiss francs," says Suva. This is followed by inpatient rehabilitation and further medical and therapeutic treatment (2nd phase - lasting 4 to 6 months or more).

A third phase is often necessary for severe burns: "Treatment is often required over a very long period of time, sometimes for life (3rd phase)." Here too, the costs would vary greatly depending on the case and type of burns, often between CHF 20,000 and CHF 80,000.

650,000 to 1.6 million francs in costs

Suva analyses show: Previous comparable injuries have caused treatment costs of between 650,000 and 1.6 million francs. However, the costs are not final: "As medical treatment is still necessary, this amount is not yet final."

The figures are a guideline. Each case is individual, so an average value cannot be calculated.

Long-term costs could be incurred

The medical and recovery costs are one thing. Depending on the case, however, further costs may be incurred. "The inability to work as a result of a serious accident with burns lasts many years and in most cases is replaced by a disability pension," Suva continues. In most cases, integrity compensation (a one-off lump-sum payment from compulsory accident insurance) is also paid over time.

The actual costs for daily allowances and pensions depend on the income situation. The pension is generally paid for life. "The pension capital values therefore vary considerably depending on the accident year," says Suva.

Who pays how much in the case of Crans-Montana is still completely unclear. Accident insurance and health insurance are likely to cover the costs. However, if there is a lawsuit and a conviction, the insurance companies could take recourse. In this case, those responsible for the accident would have to pay for the costs of treatment.