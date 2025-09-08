1.09 p.m.

Radio stations in Switzerland should be able to broadcast their programs via FM transmitters beyond 2026. This is what the National Council is demanding.

With 124 votes in favor, 62 against and eight abstentions, the large chamber said yes to a motion by the Committee for Transport and Telecommunications (KVF-N) on Wednesday. The committee had passed the motion with the casting vote of its chairman Philipp Kutter (center/ZH). Now the Council of States has the floor.

The majority in the National Council is calling for the planned discontinuation of FM broadcasting at the end of 2026 to be abandoned and for the current FM radio licenses to be extended instead or for a new tender procedure to be carried out for the period from 2027. For them, being forced to switch to DAB+ is unacceptable.