This law has not yet been fully discussed, but the Council of States has already given its approval to a maximum of 20 million federal funds for settlement solutions. (Archive image from the first consultation on the law in March of this year). Keystone

The Confederation can contribute a maximum of CHF 20 million to settlements resulting from the round table on the Crans-Montana fire disaster. This was decided by the Council of States on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

By 36 votes to 7 with 2 abstentions, the small chamber approved a corresponding passage in the Federal Act on Support for Victims and their Relatives.

However, the Council of States discussed several detailed provisions of the law. For example, it was debated whether and - if so - which conditions for federal involvement should be specified in the law. These provisions still have to go to the National Council. The law has therefore not yet been fully discussed.

In March, the councillors agreed on the first part of the support measures. At that time, they approved solidarity contributions for relatives of the New Year's fire disaster in the part of the federal law declared urgent and created the legal basis for the round table.