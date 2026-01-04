Mauro Poggia causes outrage. sda

With a Facebook post on the fire drama in Crans-Montana and the war in Gaza, Councillor of States Mauro Poggia has provoked sharp criticism. Former Geneva FDP politician Lionel Halpérin is particularly vocal in his disagreement.

A Facebook post by Mauro Poggia on the Crans-Montana fire has caused widespread outrage.

Former FDP politician Lionel Halpérin accuses the Council of States of cynicism and an obsessive fixation on Israel.

Poggia defends his statements, but has since hidden the post. Show more

A social media post by Geneva Council of States member Mauro Poggia has sparked a wave of outrage following the fatal fire in Crans-Montana. The right-wing populist politician from the Mouvement citoyens genevois (MCG) linked the drama to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip - and attracted harsh criticism.

In his Facebook post published on Saturday morning, Poggia referred to the fire disaster that claimed 40 lives. At the same time, he commented on the actions of the Israeli government and wrote, among other things, that a state could continue "its ethnic cleansing in Gaza". The choice of words triggered strong reactions.

Lionel Halpérin, lawyer and former FDP councillor in Geneva, reacted particularly strongly, writes the newspaper "24 heures". Also on Facebook, he spoke of "ice-cold cynicism" and criticized the conflation of a national tragedy with geopolitical accusations.

"Ice-cold cynicism"

Halpérin wrote to Poggia: "What you are expressing here once again is not an opinion on a conflict, but an anti-Israeli and anti-Zionist obsession that you repeat at every opportunity - even the most inappropriate." His criticism becomes particularly personal with the sentence: "My daughter could have been there that night."

Halpérin later told watson that he had nothing significant to add to his Facebook post. He is staying in Crans-Montana himself over the holidays.

Mauro Poggia defends his post. He explains that he deliberately drew a connection between the accident in Crans-Montana and the situation in Gaza. In other words, he said that the world was allowing an "extermination" to continue.

On Sunday morning, however, the Facebook post was no longer publicly available.