Such disposable e-cigarettes could be banned in Switzerland in future. After the National Council, the responsible committee of the Council of States also wants to ban them. (symbolic image)

The sale of disposable electronic cigarettes could be banned in Switzerland in future. The responsible committee of the Council of States supports a motion from the National Council calling for a ban on the sale of "puff bars".

The Committee for Social Security and Health (SGK-S) voted 9 to 2 in favor of the motion by National Councillor Christophe Clivaz (Greens/VS), as reported by the parliamentary services on Friday. The majority is concerned about these products.

They appeal to young people in particular with their relatively low prices and attractive flavors and designs, and expose them to a high potential for addiction, it was explained. The SGK-S was also bothered by the disposable nature of these products. They were often not disposed of correctly.

The National Council adopted the motion in June 2024 with a clear majority. "Puff bars" were becoming increasingly popular, said motion author Clivaz before this decision. Ten million had already been imported in 2022. Almost 30 percent more are imported every year. The brightly colored vapes have been available on the Swiss market since 2020.

The Federal Council proposed a no to the motion. If the Council of States also says yes to the motion, it will have to draw up an amendment to the law.