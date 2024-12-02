  1. Residential Customers
The end comes in 2027 Council of States definitively grounds the Patrouille Suisse

SDA

2.12.2024 - 19:09

The Council of States sealed the end of the Patrouille Suisse aerobatic team on Monday. The costs of continuing to operate the outdated "Tiger" jets are too high. The end is finally in 2027.

02.12.2024, 19:09

02.12.2024, 20:52

The most important facts at a glance

  • The Patrouille Suisse era will come to an end in 2027 following a vote by the Council of States.
  • The reason: the high cost of operating the aerobatic squadron's outdated F5 "Tiger" jets.
  • The money saved would be better spent on modernizing the army.
With this vote, the Council of States sealed the end of the aerobatic squadron: on Monday evening, the Council of States rejected a motion by SVP politician Werner Salzmann by 25 votes to 19. The Bernese politician had argued that operating a minimum number of "Tiger" F-5 fighter jets for the Patrouille Suisse was not a luxury. It was a contribution to Switzerland's defense capability.

A majority thus followed the view of the Federal Council, which said that the "Tigers" were obsolete. Continued operation would take up money that would be better invested in modernizing the equipment.

The Patrouille Suisse will continue to fly until the end of 2027. After that, the jets will be grounded. This was decided by the Federal Council and the army.

The Swiss Armed Forces are currently still using 18 F-5 "Tigers" and own 25 of them, all of which are due to be decommissioned in 2027. According to statements made by the army this spring, the use of PC-7 propeller aircraft for the Patrouille Suisse is being examined.

