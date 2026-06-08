Parliament does not want to ban the import of foie gras products, but wants to gradually curb it with administrative hurdles. On Monday, the Council of States voted in favor of the corresponding counter-proposal by a National Council committee to the foie gras popular initiative.

"Force-feeding is torture for birds" is written on the poster of an animal welfare activist at a campaign against foie gras in Lausanne in 2018. (archive image)

By 25 votes to 18 with one abstention, the small chamber decided to discuss the bill in detail. The proposal adopted by the National Council is based on the mandatory declaration of foie gras products introduced by the federal government in July 2025.

These must now state that they were produced under painful conditions for the animals by 2027 at the latest. The Federal Administration will also be tasked with monitoring the quantities imported and reporting to the Federal Council on the trend every five years.

If the quantities do not decrease, the administration will have to make proposals to reduce the quantities. In this way, animal welfare and food laws are to be adapted.