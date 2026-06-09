A new law wanted to allow up to 12 Sunday sales per year. But the Council of States wants nothing to do with this: It narrowly said no.

Four permit-free Sunday sales per year are to remain: On Tuesday, the Council of States voted against making store opening hours more flexible. (Archive image)

No green light for up to twelve Sunday sales per year: on Tuesday, the Council of States voted against making store opening hours more flexible. The small chamber did not approve a corresponding bill on Tuesday.

After the debate, the Council of States decided, with 22 votes against, 21 in favor and one abstention, not to accept the draft of its Committee for Economic Affairs and Taxation (WAK-S). A "Sunday alliance" of council members from the SP, the Greens, the center and the SVP prevailed. Now it is the National Council's turn.

The debate about more flexible store opening hours is a perennial issue in Switzerland and is a matter for the cantons from Monday to Saturday. When it comes to Sunday, federal law applies, namely the Labor Act. This means that municipalities and cantons may allow a maximum of four Sundays per year for permit-free Sunday sales. This will remain the case for the time being.