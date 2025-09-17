These Bodluv MR air defense systems of the Swiss Armed Forces, among others, should have been purchased for one billion Swiss francs. (archive picture) Keystone

After the National Council, the Council of States has also rejected the additional billion for anti-aircraft ammunition. Despite warnings of supply shortages, the financial brake prevailed.

Like the National Council before it, the Council of States has rejected the increase of the 2025 armaments program by an additional billion francs for anti-aircraft ammunition.

Opponents pointed to the tight federal finances and argued for a gradual expansion of ammunition stocks, while supporters pointed to security gaps and market bottlenecks.

The savings line prevailed by 30 votes to 13; additional costs due to F-35 procurement and the 13th AHV pension were cited as arguments against the "billion in ammunition". Show more

The Swiss Armed Forces will not receive an additional billion francs from the federal government for the purchase of anti-aircraft ammunition. After the National Council, the Council of States also said no to an increase in the 2025 armaments program by this amount on Wednesday.

As a result, those members of both chambers who pointed to the tight federal finances prevailed. The opponents also argued that it would be better for the Confederation to increase ammunition stocks continuously and in small steps.

Those in favor said that in view of the threat situation and the shortages on the arms market, it was necessary for the Confederation to conclude contracts for the purchase of ammunition quickly and thus secure supplies.

In the Council of States on Wednesday, 13 Council members voted in favor of the "billion in ammunition" and 30 against. The 2025 armaments program is part of the 2025 Armed Forces Dispatch, which was debated by the Council of States.

The motion to increase the 2025 armaments program came from the Security Policy Committee of the Council of States (SiK-S). President Andrea Gmür-Schönenberger (center/LU) said that the aim was to increase the army's resilience and close a gap. It would be "downright absurd" to carry out national defense without reliable supplies.

Brigitte Häberli-Koller (center/TG) and Werner Salzmann (SVP/BE) also spoke out in favor of the additional expenditure: It was necessary to secure the country. Salzmann said he understood the financial concerns.

Pascal Broulis (FDP/VD), on the other hand, said that Switzerland already had to finance additional costs for the F-35 fighter jet and the 13th AHV pension. Josef Dittli (FDP/UR) said that it was wrong to demand this "munitions billion" via the armaments program. Federal Councillor Martin Pfister also said that there was a lack of financial leeway.