Married couples should be taxed individually in future. The Council of States wants to leave it at that. It recommends voting no to the centrist initiative for the abolition of the marriage penalty in federal tax. (theme picture) Keystone

Council of States recommends no to the centrist initiative against the marriage penalty. It wants to retain individual taxation. The Federal Council and National Council also reject it.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The electorate approved individual taxation in March, and this should be maintained.

The Council of States narrowly recommends a no to the centrist initiative against the marriage penalty.

The Federal Council and National Council also reject the proposal. Show more

The electorate approved the introduction of individual taxation in March, and it should stay that way. The Council of States decided by a narrow majority to recommend that voters reject the centrist initiative against the marriage penalty in taxes.

The initiative calls for the elimination of the marriage penalty in direct federal tax. However, it does not propose individual taxes regardless of marital status, but rather wants married couples to be assessed jointly as they are today.

However, legal provisions should then prevent married couples from being discriminated against in comparison to cohabiting couples. For the Council of States, this is not a viable option: on Thursday, it voted against the initiative by 24 votes to 21. The National Council and the Federal Council also rejected the initiative.