FM was supposed to be history soon - but after massive criticism from listeners and private broadcasters, politicians have relented: The Council of States wants to keep analog radio beyond 2026.

The Council of States has approved a proposal to allow FM radio stations to continue broadcasting beyond 2026, following the lead of the National Council.

This was triggered by the SRG's FM shutdown at the end of 2024, which led to massive listener protests and a slump in audience ratings.

Due to the threat of losses in advertising revenue and listeners, private broadcasters had warned of the consequences of a complete FM switch-off - with success. Show more

The FM switch-off is shaky: By 21 votes to 18 with 5 abstentions, the Council of States has approved a proposal to allow Swiss radio stations to continue broadcasting on FM beyond 2026. In doing so, it follows the National Council - and sends a clear signal to the Federal Council: the legal basis for an extension should now be worked out in concrete terms.

Political rethink after listener protests

The decision is no coincidence: the controversial shutdown of FM broadcasting by the SRG at the end of 2024 had caused massive criticism. Thousands of listeners suddenly lost access to their favorite station - mainly because many do not yet own a DAB+-capable device.

Older people and drivers with older radios in particular felt blindsided. SRG had to cope with a drop in listeners of around 14% - mistrust grew.

Private broadcasters had sounded the alarm

The original plan was for private radio stations to also switch off FM by the end of 2026. But the industry sounded the alarm: the risk of losing advertising revenue and listener shares was too great. Pressure on politicians increased - with success.