Frontal crash with a cargo bike: the simulation with a crash test dummy shows what the consequences of an accident could be. Image: Keystone

The Council of States has passed a motion calling for a license plate requirement for cargo bikes. The Federal Council is against it for practical reasons and the BFU does not support the motion's argumentation.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Council of States wants compulsory numbering for cargo bikes - with or without a motor.

The Federal Council is against it, but the motion has a majority in the Council of States. The National Council will debate the motion in the spring.

The BFU and Astra comment on the motion's accusations that cargo bike riders are a safety risk and break traffic rules particularly often. Show more

The cargo bike, also known as a cargobike, is a symbol of hip urban life. And many people who have bought one find it useful as a replacement for the car for weekly shopping and transporting children. In 2024 alone, more than 5,100 of them rolled over the counter, according to statistics from the Velosuisse dealer association.

As the "SUV of the left" or the "SUV of urban hipsters", the voluminous bikes are often turned into an object of cultural warfare in the media. As passionately as climate activists despise SUVs, others apparently do the same with cargo bikes.

For Geneva Councillor of States Mauro Poggia (Mouvement Cityoen Genevois), cargo bikes are a risk - for other road users as well as for the children who are carried on them. He has therefore submitted a motion, which was decided on by the Lower House in the winter session. In addition, drivers of cargo bikes do not always adhere to the traffic rules and sometimes park them in such a way that they block sidewalks, he says.

Poggia: de facto impunity for cargo bikers

This is particularly problematic for Poggia because no license plate is required for this category of bike - unlike the 45 km/h e-bikes. "This effectively leads to complete impunity. The same applies if riders of such bikes disregard traffic rules, especially if they ignore traffic lights and thereby endanger their passengers - often children - and third parties," he writes in his motion.

The motion demands that the Federal Council extend the obligation to carry a license plate to cargo bikes and "longtail bikes" - regardless of whether they have an electric motor or not. The Council of States passed the motion by 22 votes to 15.

As expected, the bicycle lobby does not think much of it. The motion is an "unfounded attack on cargo bikes under the guise of safety", writes Pro Velo in a press release on the Council of States' decision. Its president, National Councillor Delphine Klopfenstein (GP/GE), adds that the assumption that cargo bikes are dangerous and the claim that their riders often break traffic rules is not substantiated.

How dangerous are cargo bikes really?

When asked by blue News, the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU) also says that no accident figures for cargo bikes are known. However, the BFU already wrote in spring 2025 that they have potential dangers. After simulating accidents involving cargo bikes together with the Schaffhausen cantonal police and Axa insurance, the BFU, Axa and the police issued recommendations on how to behave to reduce the risk of an accident and its severity.

BFU spokesperson Christoph Leibundgut explains that compulsory registration could contribute to better compliance with traffic regulations. "Measures that contribute directly to road safety are much more effective - in particular the expansion of safe and standard-compliant cycling infrastructure, a helmet requirement for all light motorcycles or the promotion of fluorescent vests and other visibility-enhancing devices."

Neither the Federal Roads Office (Astra), the Zurich city police nor the Bern cantonal police can answer the question of whether cargo bikers break traffic rules more often than other road users. The reason: these figures are not collected separately. Cargo bikes without a motor belong to the same category as conventional bicycles, e-cargobikes fall into the same category as fast e-bikes and mopeds. Perhaps Poggia is right, but there is no statistical proof of this.

Federal Councillor Rösti contradicts Council of States member Poggia

Poggia is a member of the SVP parliamentary group in the Council of States. His motion was co-signed by three members of the Council of States from the SVP and two from the center. The SVP in particular is committed to reducing bureaucracy and regulation. Poggia's proposal points in the opposite direction.

Federal Councillor Rösti reminds us of this on behalf of the national government. The Transport Minister points out that the registration requirement for e-cargobikes with a total weight of 250 kilograms or more was introduced in summer 2025. He continued: "Defining cargo bikes differently than by weight would lead to demarcation problems and complex regulations. This would also lead to a high administrative burden for consumers, for the cantons and for the vehicle industry."

The Council of States is not deterred by this and is referring the motion. The National Council is expected to deal with it in the spring session.