The acceleration of procedures for the expansion and renewal of the Swiss electricity grid is one step closer. On Wednesday, the Council of States, as the second chamber, clearly approved the so-called "Netzexpress" bill. It set various new priorities.

Many power lines in Switzerland are reaching the end of their lives. Parliament therefore wants to speed up the replacement and expansion of the grid. (theme picture)

Energy Council of States wants to further accelerate the expansion of the electricity grid

By 35 votes to 4 with 5 abstentions, the small chamber said yes to various amendments to the Electricity Act, the Energy Act and the Spatial Planning Act. In particular, this should effectively speed up the approval process for the replacement and new construction of power lines and transformer stations.

The Council of States was in favor of assigning national importance to the facilities of the distribution grid as well as the facilities of the transmission grid, which in principle outweighs other national interests. However, the low-voltage grid should be exempt.

The Councils unanimously decided that the extra-high-voltage lines should generally run above ground. Laying them underground should only be considered in special cases.

The National Council will next deal with various remaining differences.