The Council of States wants softer rules for war material exports. The aim is to strengthen the Swiss arms industry. (theme picture) Keystone

In future, the Swiss arms industry should have to follow less strict rules when exporting war material. Exports to belligerent NATO states and the transfer of exported goods should be possible in principle. This was decided by the Council of States.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On Wednesday, it approved the corresponding amendments to the War Material Act - by 31 votes to 11 with one abstention. Next up is the National Council.

According to the decision of the small chamber, exports of war material to NATO states should be permitted in principle - unless there are exceptional circumstances and Switzerland's foreign or security policy interests require a rejection. The majority followed the proposal of the Security Policy Committee of the Council of States (SIK-S).

These countries should now also be able to transfer the war material they receive to another country without Switzerland's consent. Currently, the Federal Council has to reject such requests with reference to current law, which regularly causes criticism abroad.