  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Amendment approved Council of States wants to soften rules for war material exports

SDA

11.6.2025 - 11:06

The Council of States wants softer rules for war material exports. The aim is to strengthen the Swiss arms industry. (theme picture)
The Council of States wants softer rules for war material exports. The aim is to strengthen the Swiss arms industry. (theme picture)
Keystone

In future, the Swiss arms industry should have to follow less strict rules when exporting war material. Exports to belligerent NATO states and the transfer of exported goods should be possible in principle. This was decided by the Council of States.

Keystone-SDA

11.06.2025, 11:06

11.06.2025, 11:15

On Wednesday, it approved the corresponding amendments to the War Material Act - by 31 votes to 11 with one abstention. Next up is the National Council.

According to the decision of the small chamber, exports of war material to NATO states should be permitted in principle - unless there are exceptional circumstances and Switzerland's foreign or security policy interests require a rejection. The majority followed the proposal of the Security Policy Committee of the Council of States (SIK-S).

These countries should now also be able to transfer the war material they receive to another country without Switzerland's consent. Currently, the Federal Council has to reject such requests with reference to current law, which regularly causes criticism abroad.

More from the department

Electromobility. Councillors demand specifications for access to charging stations in residential buildings

ElectromobilityCouncillors demand specifications for access to charging stations in residential buildings

Fierce criticism in parliament. Rösti now explains why Serafe is allowed to make millions in profits

Fierce criticism in parliamentRösti now explains why Serafe is allowed to make millions in profits

Zurich neighborhood dispute escalates. Man demands 165,000 francs for waiver of appeal - sentenced

Zurich neighborhood dispute escalatesMan demands 165,000 francs for waiver of appeal - sentenced