Zurich cantonal councillor Mario Fehr is calling for the federal government to step up its asylum policy. At the corresponding press conference, he explained why he keeps sending demands to Bern.

At a press conference, Fehr explains the purpose of such appearances. It's like bobsleighing. Someone has to "push the bobsleigh" in order for things to move forward.

At a media conference on Tuesday, Zurich cantonal councillor Mario Fehr (non-party) sent a clear message to the federal government: The outstanding asylum applications must be processed quickly.

The security director of the canton of Zurich is calling for the approximately 10,000 asylum applications still pending to be halved by the end of 2025. In the case of applications for protection status S, a clearer distinction must also be made as to which regions of origin from Ukraine still justify a claim.

Fehr was full of energy at the press conference and stated the goal of reducing the asylum quota for Zurich's municipalities. This currently stands at 1.4 percent. This means that municipalities organize 14 shelters for refugees per 1000 inhabitants.

The cantonal government was not sparing in its criticism of the federal government. The social directors of Eastern Switzerland have informed the State Secretariat for Migration in writing that they expect the number of open asylum applications to be halved by the end of 2025 at the latest. For Fehr, the "last window" is now open to tackle these pending issues.

Fehr senses a "turning point" in asylum policy

Mario Fehr did not hold back when dealing directly with the media representatives present. When a journalist from the NZZ asked critically whether it was even worthwhile to keep making the same demands as a member of the cantonal government, Fehr drew a comparison with bobsleighing:

"Someone also has to push the bobsleigh so that they finally get on track at the front. But yes, we are impatient and we want to reduce faster and we want to know who we are integrating."

At the end of his answer, he gave the journalist an unsolicited writing recommendation: "Everything you write tomorrow on our behalf will be read in Bern. Sometimes the Federal Council even calls directly when you publish something." His advice: "The harder you write, the faster something will happen."

When asked by blue News, Fehr emphasized that he in no way wanted to dictate how the media should report. "On the contrary: I wanted to encourage journalists to write about the topic. Perhaps 'tougher' was the wrong word. I don't care how it is reported - the important thing is that it is reported," said Councillor Fehr.

Fehr compares himself to a senator from ancient Rome

At the press conference, Fehr also spoke of a possible "turning point" in European asylum policy. Countries such as Germany had recognized the pressure to reform. Switzerland would have to adapt to faster procedures.

It is "fundamentally affected" by this change, said Fehr. The canton of Zurich, together with the municipalities, is doing "really everything" to meet the challenges. However, more speed and clear decisions are needed from the federal government.

As an example, he cited concrete successes in recent years: perseverance is needed, Fehr said - and compared his strategy to that of Cato the Elder († 149 BC), a Roman senator who ended every speech with the demand to destroy Carthage. What he meant was: political pressure works if you keep it up consistently.

«Do you know Cato? He ended every speech in the Roman Senate immediately. At some point, Carthage was destroyed.» Mario Fehr Government Councillor Canton Zurich

Fehr recalled, for example, the repatriations to Algeria, which were long considered unrealistic - until Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter personally negotiated in Algiers. Or the deportation of a hate preacher from Winterthur to Somalia, which succeeded at great expense.

Zurich also took a consistent approach to taking in large families from the western Ukrainian region of Transcarpathia - with success: "Never again did a family from Transcarpathia come to the canton of Zurich." According to Fehr, these examples show that resolute demands to the federal government can certainly have an effect.