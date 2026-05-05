The Basel-Stadt Grand Council will probably have to vote a second time on the salary package. Keystone

Because a member violated the e-voting rules, a vote in Basel's Grand Council will probably have to be repeated. A decision on higher salaries for civil servants is affected.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A close vote in the Basel Grand Council on higher wages for civil servants will probably have to be repeated.

The reason for this is a breach of the e-voting rules, as one member had switched off the webcam during the vote.

Back in March, there were problems with an e-voting system in which around 2,000 votes were not counted. Show more

The Grand Council of Basel-Stadt will probably have to deal with the salaries of state employees again. This is due to a glitch in the e-voting system: according to the council office, a member of parliament switched off the webcam during the vote - a violation of the applicable rules.

The original vote was extremely close. With a difference of just one vote, Parliament voted in favor of a pay package that was intended to benefit the police in particular, for example through higher allowances for night and weekend shifts.

At the same time, there were technical problems: One councillor's vote was not recorded due to an error in the system. However, this glitch was "not the reason for the rerun that has now been ordered", according to the Council Office.

System malfunction back in March

The decisive factor for the possible restart is rather the breach of rules in remote voting. In an investigation, the Council Office "unanimously came to the conclusion that the vote was invalid", as stated in the press release. The Grand Council must now decide at its next meeting on Wednesday whether the vote will be officially declared invalid and subsequently repeated.

This is not the first incident involving electronic voting in Basel-Stadt. Back on March 8, a separate e-voting system for Swiss citizens living abroad and people with disabilities caused considerable problems: Around 2000 votes could not be counted at the time. This system was subsequently taken out of operation for the time being.

Video from the department