The popular initiative for lower SRG fees should be put to the vote without a counter-proposal. This is the demand of the responsible Council of States committee.

The SRG halving initiative will probably be put to the vote without a counter-proposal: The Council of States committee has once again rejected a counter-proposal.

The SRG halving initiative is to be put to the vote without a counter-proposal. The responsible Council of States committee has said no for the second time to a counter-proposal drawn up by its sister committee in the National Council.

The Committee for Transport and Telecommunications of the Council of States (KVF-S) voted 9 to 3 against the parliamentary initiative of the National Council committee, as reported by the parliamentary services on Tuesday. This means that the counter-proposal is as good as dead. Even though the National Council Committee is sticking to it, there are no signs of a majority for it in the small chamber.

The National Council committee's counter-proposal aimed to exempt all companies from the corporate tax until 2035. Currently, 25 percent of them have to pay fees.

In the opinion of the Council of States Committee, the Federal Council's proposal to reduce media fees for households and companies by ordinance already sufficiently addresses the concerns of the popular initiative.