In a prison in Miami, two inmates conceived a child without ever touching each other. The ventilation system and cling film play a major role.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the US state of Miami, two inmates have conceived a child together without ever having touched each other.

The couple communicated via the prison's ventilation system and transported Joan's sperm in the process.

The child now lives with his grandmother. Show more

Daisy (29) and Joan (23) are both in the same prison for murder in Miami. Now the two have fathered a child together without ever having touched each other.

But how is that supposed to work? The two communicated together for months via the ventilation system, as US broadcaster WSVN reports. "When you're isolated for that long, you spend hours and hours talking to that person until it's almost like you're in the same room with them," says Daisy.

Joan then suggested that they have a child together: "I've always wanted a baby. And I won't be able to do that for a very long time. So if I had to choose someone, it would be you." Daisy agrees.

Sperm wrapped in cling film

For a month, he then wrapped his sperm in cling film five times a day, says Joan. "He rolled it up, almost like a cigarette, and attached it to the pipe we had in the ventilation and I pulled it through," says Daisy.

She then put the sperm into the applicators, tubes that are inserted into the vagina for yeast infections, and finally applied it. And it worked, their daughter was born in June.

Fernando Akerman is the medical director of the Fertility Center of Miami. He explains to the broadcaster how low the chances of getting pregnant using this plan are: "We estimate that her chances were probably less than five percent," he says.

Investigation has been launched

The two have since been transferred to separate prisons and the authorities have launched an investigation. The inmates will remain in contact by telephone, they say.

The daughter lives with Joan's mother. The parents can see the child via video call. It is unclear when the two will be released.