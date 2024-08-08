  1. Residential Customers
Surprised by a thunderstorm in the Bernina region Couple struck by lightning while hiking - man falls down

Sven Ziegler

8.8.2024

The alpine police were called out. (symbolic image)
Kapo Graubünden

On Wednesday, four mountain hikers were surprised by a thunderstorm in the Bernina region. Two people were each struck by lightning.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Wednesday, four mountaineers were surprised by a thunderstorm in the Bernina region.
  • Two people were each struck by lightning.
  • The man fell to the ground and was moderately injured.
A couple were hiking with their daughter and her boyfriend in the Bernina region in Pontresina at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday when they were surprised by a thunderstorm. The 26-year-old boyfriend was struck by lightning, causing him to fall a good ten meters and sustain moderate injuries. This was reported by the cantonal police of Graubünden.

While the 25-year-old daughter alerted the rescue services, her cell phone was also struck by lightning. She was only slightly injured.

The young couple was rescued by a Rega helicopter with the assistance of a helicopter rescue specialist (RSH) and flown to a hospital in Zurich. The parents and another couple, who were not far from the scene at the time and came to help, were evacuated from the area by a Heli Bernina AG helicopter and flown to the Morteratsch parking lot.

The alpine police of the cantonal police of Graubünden are clarifying the circumstances of this incident.