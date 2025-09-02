Guide dogs are not considered normal pets. KEYSTONE

Because they were traveling with an assistance dog, a couple in Sargans SG were refused a hotel booking. For disability organizations, the case is a clear violation of the Equality Act.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A couple wanted to book a hotel room in Sargans SG.

But they were refused accommodation because of the woman's guide dog.

Disability organizations and lawyers see the incident as clear discrimination. Show more

At the beginning of August, a couple were looking for accommodation in Sargans because they were visiting friends there. The woman was accompanied by her assistance dog, which supports her due to her visual impairment.

They wanted to book a room over the phone, but were told that dogs were not allowed in the hotel. That's why they couldn't give her a room. "That's discriminatory. We feel socially excluded, contrary to the law," says the man to theBeobachter.

Specifically, it's about the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which has been in force since 2014. The convention prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities and guarantees them equal access to all publicly provided facilities. Article 9 expressly states that this also includes the use of "animal assistance".

The man follows up again in an email. The hotel's reply: "Sorry, I'm very sorry." The manager told the "Beobachter" that she "unfortunately couldn't remember" the call.

According to the manager, the ban on dogs is primarily for hygiene reasons, she later told the Beobachter.

Guide dogs for the blind are not pets

"If it really was the case and I had known that it was a guide dog, we would certainly have found a solution," she writes to the magazine. However, she did not respond to the fact that this information was later communicated to her in writing.

Inclusion Handicap, the umbrella organization of disabled people's associations, repeatedly receives inquiries about access rights for assistance dogs, as they inform the "Beobachter". Although there is no specific regulation in Switzerland, the Disability Equality Act stipulates that people with disabilities must not be discriminated against in publicly offered services - for example in hotels.

Lawyer Nuria Frei also finds the refusal in Sargans discriminatory: guide dogs for the blind are not pets, but aids recognized by disability insurance. Hygienic reasons cannot be legally cited, as assistance dogs are expressly excluded from the ban.