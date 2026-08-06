A man from the canton of Lucerne was recruited as a courier via Facebook and transported over 100,000 francs obtained through fraud. Although he suspected early on that something was wrong, he continued to work. He has now been convicted of multiple counts of money laundering.

The man has to dig deep into his pockets to pay for his courier services. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about A man who was recruited online was paid 1,000 francs for each courier run and received a total of 8,000 francs.

In eight separate transactions, he transported money from seven fraud cases totaling more than 100,000 Swiss francs.

In addition to fines and court costs, he must forfeit his courier wages and could also be liable for damages. Summary created with

A supposedly lucrative courier job advertised on Facebook is costing a man from Ebikon, Canton of Lucerne, dearly. In August 2023, he responded to an ad and received an offer from a man using the alias “Marcel” to pick up packages on an on-call basis. He was to be paid 1,000 francs per trip, according to a summary judgment issued by the Schwyz Public Prosecutor’s Office.

On his very first assignment, the man—now 44 years old—picked up an envelope containing 14,800 francs from a man in Ibach, SZ. The group of perpetrators and the courier’s client had previously told the victim that the money had to be verified by the Swiss National Bank. The courier then handed the envelope over to another intermediary.

Just a few days later, the same victim was defrauded of another 10,800 francs. Once again, the man picked up the money, handed it over to the perpetrators, and received 1,000 francs in return.

In the weeks that followed, the scheme was repeated several times against different people. The perpetrators used fabricated stories to trick their victims in Central Switzerland into withdrawing cash. Sometimes they posed as investigators; other times, they claimed that bank employees were stealing from customers.

The courier picked up the money each time and handed it over at anonymous meeting places such as train stations or fast-food restaurants. In total, the final penalty order lists eight such handovers. The man earned 8,000 francs from this.

He even thought drugs were a possibility

According to the prosecution, it should have been clear to him, at the latest after his first assignment, that this was not an ordinary courier service.

He said he had been paid an unusually large amount of money for simple, short-notice assignments, barely knew his client, and had noticed right away that the first envelope contained cash.

"Since his first thought was that this payment was related to drugs, he should have realized that this was not a normal courier service," the summary judgment states.

Search for Police Reports

The man was apparently aware that something might be wrong. He searched the Internet for police reports to find out whether his job was part of a scam.

Because he couldn't find anything suitable, he took on additional jobs. It was precisely this behavior that the prosecution interpreted as an indication that he at least accepted the criminal origin of the money.

The man’s criminal courier trips are now going to cost him dearly. He was sentenced to a suspended fine of 180 daily rates of 70 francs each for multiple counts of money laundering. This fine, totaling 12,600 francs, has been suspended.

However, he must pay a fine of 3,150 francs and court costs of 8,395 francs immediately. This brings the total amount due to 19,545 francs. In addition, the 8,000 francs he earned from his courier jobs will be confiscated.

However, that may not be the end of the matter. According to the penalty order, the man is generally liable to pay damages to the victims. Since he was given a total of more than 100,000 Swiss francs, further claims could follow.

The summary judgment is final.