The Federal Administrative Court has given the Federal Statistical Office a clear rebuff. Reason: The authority ignores an earlier ruling and continues to block the publication of a list of all Swiss companies.

Petar Marjanović

The authority has refused to weigh up the interests of publishing a list of companies with UID and NOGA code as demanded by the court.

Instead, the FSO repeated old arguments and offered the data for a fee.

The court overturned the decision as contrary to federal law and sent the case back for reconsideration. Show more

The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) has received a clear reprimand in a ruling published today by the Federal Administrative Court. The judges accuse the authority of not having complied with an earlier decision.

What is at stake? A citizen requested a list of all companies registered in Switzerland from the FSO - with company name, company identification number and NOGA code, which indicates which industry a company belongs to.

In Switzerland, any person can submit such requests for access based on the Public Access Act. This states that, in principle, every official document is public unless it falls under a legally regulated exception.

Data was initially secret, then the FSO demanded money

However, the FSO refused access, citing special provisions in the Statistics Act.

The Federal Administrative Court had already ruled in February 2024 that these provisions did not apply in this case. It instructed the FSO to weigh up the interests involved: Does the public interest in transparency outweigh potential disadvantages for the companies concerned?

In its new ruling, the FSO once again dispensed with this weighing up and essentially repeated its earlier arguments. It also offered citizens the opportunity to buy the data for a fee - the hourly rate for processing was to be CHF 130. This even surprised the Federal Administrative Court.

Expert: "FSO refuses to do its job"

The decision was made today: in its ruling, the Federal Administrative Court speaks of a "material denial of justice" and describes the FSO's decision as "contrary to federal law". It annulled the ruling and obliged the authority to re-examine the application.

The court commented on the FSO's offer that citizens could buy the data with clear irony: "Only in the correspondence of 1 May 2024 did the lower instance surprisingly state that the requested list was available for a fee - despite the upheld statistical confidentiality."

The court made it clear what it thought of the Federal Office's reasoning. Urteil

The Federal Administrative Court could have made its own decision. However, according to the ruling, it had not been conclusively clarified whether the list of companies may actually be published. The fact that the FSO was prepared to release the data for a fee was merely taken by the court as an indication that there were probably no obstacles.

Christian Gutknecht, an expert on public data, commented on the ruling on social media: "The Federal Administrative Court is annoyed by the querulous behavior of the Federal Statistical Office, but for the second time sees itself unable to finally decide the case because the FSO has refused to do its job and comply with the law for three years!"

The ruling (A-4618/2024) is not yet final and can still be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court.

