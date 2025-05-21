Former SVP cantonal president Patrick Walder is on trial for a media release against Eritreans. His verdict will be announced on Wednesday. sda

Sweeping statements about Eritreans, a YouTube video with bloody symbolism - and an SVP politician claiming to be on vacation: a verdict will be announced today in the racism trial against Patrick Walder.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Racism proceedings are underway against Zurich SVP politician Patrick Walder because of an SVP media release.

In it, the SVP refers to Eritreans in general terms as "violent criminals who cannot be integrated" - the press release was published shortly after a fatal attack in Frankfurt.

Walder denies personal responsibility as he was abroad at the time of publication, while the public prosecutor's office demands a fine and a fine.

Walder is acquitted on Wednesday. Show more

The judiciary is investigating 37-year-old SVP politician Walder for racism. The bone of contention: a party media release from the summer of 2019 in which Eritreans were allegedly referred to as "violent criminals who cannot be integrated" - published in the middle of the national election campaign. The verdict from last week's trial at the Uster district court will follow on Wednesday.

It was triggered by a horrific incident at Frankfurt main station: a man from Eritrea, resident in the canton of Zurich, pushed a mother and her eight-year-old son in front of an arriving train - the boy died. The perpetrator was permanently admitted to a psychiatric clinic.

Shortly afterwards, the SVP reacted with harsh rhetoric: in a press release, it said that such acts showed that Eritreans were "violent criminals who cannot be integrated" and had "no place" in Switzerland. Women and children" in particular were endangered by them.

Walder defends himself: "I was at the 2CV meeting"

In court, Walder explained that the message did not criticize the ethnicity, but rather the federal government's asylum policy. Furthermore, he was at a campsite in Austria at the time - on his way to an international meeting of "Döschwo" fans in Croatia. He had neither written nor checked the text.

Although he assumed political responsibility as the president at the time, the legal responsibility was inappropriate: "The fact that I am now being prosecuted as a person is completely wrong."

The public prosecutor's office nevertheless demanded a conditional fine of 40 daily rates of 210 francs each and a fine of 800 francs. However, she did not appear in person at the trial.

It became emotional when a 24-year-old Eritrean woman testified as a private prosecutor: "I have never felt so unwanted in Switzerland as I did when I read this text." Since then, she has regularly been confronted with prejudice. "As soon as I say I'm from Eritrea, it starts."

Lawyers: "It wasn't a mishap, it was a program"

For the plaintiff's side, it is clear that Walder had seen and approved the message - this is also clear from an email. The reference to the vacations is a protective claim. The statements were part of a strategic communication, as evidenced by an election campaign video with bloody symbolism. YouTube blocked the video for hate speech.

Although further criminal proceedings regarding the video were dropped, the debate about political responsibility and racist rhetoric continues.

Ex-SVP President Walder is acquitted

Walder is acquitted in full on Wednesday. The verdict is therefore "not guilty", said the judge.

The court justified the decision as follows: "There were no general questions to be decided. For example, the extent to which people from Eritrea are disadvantaged in Switzerland, or whether Patrick Walder is a racist." The court only ruled on the text and whether it was written unlawfully.

The court was judging what the public prosecutor had brought to court. Did the media release violate racial discrimination? The judge's answer: "The media release only partially violated racial discrimination." Patrick Walder was not the author of the text and he was not listed anywhere as the person responsible. The decision should therefore be in favor of the defendant.

After the hearing, the Eritrean Media Association published a letter: "With today's ruling on racist incitement, the court is sending an unmistakable signal to the SVP: election campaigns in Switzerland must not be conducted at the expense of human dignity. Anyone who incites hatred against minorities endangers people, peaceful coexistence and thus democracy."