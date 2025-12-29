Non-actual" child pornography also includes purely virtually generated content. It is punishable. (symbolic image) IMAGO/Rolf Poss

The Federal Supreme Court has ruled that pornographic images or videos featuring adults who have been digitally rejuvenated into "pretend minors" fall under the ban on "non-actual" child pornography.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Supreme Court ruled that pornographic content featuring digitally rejuvenated adults is punishable as "non-actual" child pornography, thus confirming a conviction from Zurich.

This is based on the regulation in force since 2014, which criminalizes virtual as well as real child pornography. Show more

The Zurich District Court sentenced a man to a conditional fine and a fine in 2023 for hardcore pornography, the depiction of violence and violations of the Narcotics Act. The Federal Supreme Court has now confirmed the man's conviction by the Zurich District Court.

The man had shared a pornographic video on Instagram showing a prepubescent girl. The actress was a "pretend minor" - her video was edited using digital rejuvenation technology.

Since 2014, the Swiss Criminal Code has criminalized "non-actual" child pornography as well as actual child pornography, as the Federal Supreme Court recalled in its ruling published on Monday. "Non-actual" child pornography also includes purely virtually generated content.

However, the supreme court had not yet decided whether fictitious child pornography created using digital rejuvenation software is punishable by law. Prior to the 2014 revision, legislators had difficulties distinguishing between real and virtual depictions. At the time, Parliament came to the conclusion that it would be more difficult to punish actual child pornography if "non-real" child pornography remained unpunishable.

Age is difficult to prove

If it is partly virtual child pornography, it is unlikely to be any easier for the first criminal chamber to prove the age of the actors. This problem could prove to be even more complex than is the case with child pornography cartoons, which are currently punishable by law.

According to the judges, it remains controversial whether the consumption of child pornography has a "corrupting effect". The same also applies to a possible trivialization on the real market. In their ruling, however, the judges came to the conclusion that pornography in which adults are digitally rejuvenated into "pretend minors" must be punished in the same way as "ineffective" pornography. (Judgment 6B_122/2024 of November 20, 2025)