Brasserie Lorraine was acquitted by the regional court on Monday. The incident was discussed internationally.

Brasserie Lorraine was acquitted by the regional court on Monday.

The restaurant had broken up a concert by a white reggae band because guests had perceived the performance as cultural appropriation. Show more

The Regional Court of Bern acquitted Brasserie Lorraine of the charge of racial discrimination on Monday. The restaurant had stopped a concert by a white reggae band because guests had perceived the performance as cultural appropriation.

The brasserie had been charged as an enterprise because the public prosecutor's office could not hold any individual responsible for the concert cancellation. The public prosecutor therefore accused the cooperative pub of racial discrimination as well as poor organization.

The single judge contradicted this in the oral reasons for the verdict. The accusation could not be substantiated.

The fact that the people summoned from the brasserie's surroundings refused to testify could not be held against them. That was their right. The company could not be condemned as a result.

International headlines

The incident in July 2022 made international headlines. Members of the Bernese band Lauwarm had worn African clothing and dreadlocks to reggae music. Guests were disturbed by this and the concert was stopped.

A brasserie representative apologized in court last week on behalf of the cooperative pub. "We stopped the concert for a reason that seemed legitimate to us and had absolutely no intention of making so many people angry."

The Young SVP had filed a complaint of racial discrimination against the left-wing alternative pub. They wanted to show that the anti-racism criminal law was nothing more than a political weapon. Regardless of Monday's ruling, this should be removed, the party announced.