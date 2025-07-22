The parking lot in Lyssach BE has repeatedly made headlines in recent years. Google Street View

The Bernese High Court has ruled that the business model of the park and ride in Lyssach was unlawful. The operator must now pay high court costs.

Drivers felt deceived by poorly visible fee notices, which, according to the court, did not serve as a lawful basis for criminal charges or claims.

Drivers felt deceived by poorly visible fee notices, which, according to the court, did not serve as a lawful basis for criminal charges or claims.

The Bernese High Court has declared the business model of what is probably the most unpopular parking lot in Switzerland to be unlawful, as reported by the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper.

The operator of the park and ride in Lyssach BE had attempted to collect fees from motorists by means of a court ban. This procedure was therefore deemed inadmissible by the court, as a court ban primarily serves to protect against unauthorized use and not to facilitate the collection of fees.

In media reports, the controversial business model has already made headlines as the "worst parking lot in Switzerland".

15,000 francs in court costs

The case began when a driver who had been reported for non-payment of parking fees challenged the penalty order in court. At first instance, he was upheld, but the High Court has now confirmed this ruling.

The operator had argued that the parking lot was protected by a court ban, but the court made it clear that this was not the case. Rather, the operator had tried to attract drivers and earn money from them, which is not in line with the law.

According to the "Berner Zeitung", drivers felt they had been ripped off because the notices about the obligation to pay charges were barely visible. In a letter, offending drivers were initially asked to pay an administrative fee. If they failed to pay, they were threatened with prosecution.

The ruling has far-reaching consequences for the operator. According to the report, he must pay the court costs of almost CHF 15,000. In addition, the owner of the site has terminated the rental agreement with him and is now managing the parking lot himself.

