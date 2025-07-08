Brian Keller after his release in 2023 (archive photo) Bild: sda

The district court in Dielsdorf ZH has acquitted two prison officers of charges of abuse of authority and assault. They were accused of beating the then inmate Brian Keller in April 2019.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two guards are alleged to have beaten the then inmate Brian Keller in April 2019.

Brian Keller, the former "most famous inmate in Switzerland", was recently on trial again himself as a defendant. Show more

The judge justified the acquittals of the two prison officers on Tuesday afternoon mainly on the basis of the video recording of the incident. The accusations made by the public prosecutor's office could not be substantiated on the basis of the video recordings and the statements of those involved. The verdicts are not yet legally binding and can be appealed to the Zurich High Court.

The incident took place on April 9, 2019, when six prison officers in protective equipment at Pöschwies Prison wanted to take Keller out of his cell for a walk around the yard. Keller greeted the prison staff - as has reportedly happened many times before - with wild insults.

After Keller spat in the direction of one of the guards on leaving his cell, the situation escalated and he was roughly brought to the ground by the prison staff. The two defendants are said to have unnecessarily beaten him severely when he was already lying on the floor.

At the time of the beatings, Keller was no longer in danger, the former prisoner's lawyer told the Dielsdorf district court on Tuesday. Keller had been beaten in Pöschwies prison on April 9, 2019, when he was lying on the floor and had been restrained by six guards. He suffered various injuries as a result.

Severe fines demanded

The lawyer therefore demanded a conviction for attempted grievous bodily harm and abuse of authority. The two defendants, two Swiss nationals aged 41 and 46, are to pay Keller compensation of CHF 12,000 each.

The public prosecutor, who did not attend the trial, demanded a conviction for abuse of authority and simple assault on a defenceless person in the indictment. The 46-year-old supervisor is to be sentenced to a conditional fine of 100 daily rates of CHF 190 each. The probationary period is to be two years. In addition, he is to pay a fine of 4,800 francs.

The 41-year-old defendant is to receive a conditional fine of 100 daily rates of 180 francs each, with a probationary period of two years. In addition, a fine of 4,500 francs is to be imposed. Both defendants are still working at Pöschwies today.

Wardens are not aware of any guilt

The prison guards denied having used unnecessary force against Keller. The fact that six guards in full protective gear had to pick Keller up for yard walks was the result of various incidents.

On that morning in April 2019, Keller allegedly spat at one of the wardens and hit the protective shield with his hands tied. This led to a scuffle during which the accused allegedly punched Keller.

"I did everything right," said the 41-year-old defendant. Even after the spitting attack, he had wanted to make sure that Keller could go on his walk, although it had actually been agreed that the attempt would be aborted in such a case. His lawyer demanded an acquittal and requested that Keller's claim for satisfaction be dismissed.

"Rundschau" showed video footage

The incident has occupied the judiciary and the public for years. In December 2020, SRF's "Rundschau" broadcast images from surveillance cameras showing how the situation in Pöschwies escalated and Keller was wrestled to the ground.

The public prosecutor's office initially wanted to drop the case against the two prison officers, but had to press charges anyway at the behest of the Federal Supreme Court.

Brian Keller, the former "most famous prisoner in Switzerland", was recently tried again as a defendant. At the beginning of June, the Zurich District Court sentenced him to 3 years and 9 months imprisonment for attempted grievous bodily harm. The sentence was appealed to the High Court.