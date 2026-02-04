SBB wants to improve the ride comfort of the FV-Dosto. (archive picture) sda

The Federal Administrative Court has partially revoked the unlimited operating license for SBB's Dosto trains. The decision forces the federal government and the railroads to reassess accessibility for people with reduced mobility.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Administrative Court has upheld an appeal by Inclusio Handicap against the Dosto permit.

The expert report commissioned by the Federal Office of Transport is considered unrepresentative.

The federal government and SBB must now re-examine whether the trains can be used autonomously and safely. Show more

The federal government and SBB must revisit the question of whether the double-decker Dosto trains can be used autonomously and safely by people with reduced mobility. The Federal Administrative Court has upheld an appeal by the organization Inclusio Handicap.

In a ruling published on Wednesday, the Federal Administrative Court came to the conclusion that an expert report commissioned by the Federal Office of Transport (FOT) left various questions unanswered. The report was commissioned from a private company following a rejection by the Federal Supreme Court in December 2021.

The disability organization Inclusio Handicap had filed an appeal against the unlimited operating permit granted by the FOT in March 2024 for the Dosto trains built by Bombardier Transportation. The organization essentially criticized the design of the boarding and alighting area.

Not representative

The Federal Administrative Court approved various points of criticism of the expert report on which the FOT based its operating license. For example, the calculations were made using a standard wheelchair and the practical experiments were carried out with non-mobility-impaired people. According to the court, these results are not representative.

Also, only the situation with manual wheelchairs was examined, not that with electric wheelchairs or rollators. The study also focused on paraplegics. The situation of older people, people with multiple sclerosis or people who have suffered a stroke was not taken into account.

The Federal Administrative Court points out that, in terms of the requirement to speed up travel, the question of whether possible adjustments to the boarding and alighting area are technically feasible and proportionate for at least one carriage per train must also be decided. (Judgment A-2871/2024, A-2872/2024, A-2874/2024 of 20.1.2026)