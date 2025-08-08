The man had to answer to the Lenzburg district court. sda

A 21-year-old Argentinian woman was traveling through Switzerland as a backpacker - and became the victim of a serious sexual offence. The Lenzburg District Court has now found the accused guilty and sentenced him to several years in prison.

An Argentinian woman was raped several times in Lenzburg in the summer of 2024.

The perpetrator received four years in prison and a ten-year ban from the country.

The court found the victim's accounts credible. Show more

A then 20-year-old woman from Argentina visited Switzerland in August 2024 as part of a backpacking trip. Through acquaintances, she was introduced to a 47-year-old Spaniard who had recently moved to Aargau. He offered her the chance to spend the night with him, as the Aargauer Zeitung writes.

He picked her up at Zurich station before they stayed with friends in the city and later took the train to the Lenzburg region. When she arrived at the man's apartment, the young woman discovered that there was only a narrow single bed available. She wanted to sleep in her sleeping bag on the floor, but the man urged her to get into bed with him. He had previously told her that he had been in prison in Spain for drug trafficking and had contacts with the mafia.

According to the indictment, there were multiple rapes and sexual assaults that night. The man forced the woman to have unprotected vaginal and anal sex for several hours, filmed parts of it and took naked pictures in the morning.

Accused speaks of consensual sex

In court, the now 21-year-old tearfully described how she initially tried to push his hands away, but was then paralyzed by fear. "I was afraid I would die that night," she said, referring to the high number of femicides in her home country. The next morning, the two traveled to Zurich together. There, the woman sent a message to a friend who advised her to go to the police. She followed the advice, stayed in Switzerland until the end of August and later continued her journey in Asia.

The accused denied the allegations and spoke of consensual sex. His defence lawyer argued that he was physically incapable of carrying out the sexual acts described for so long and pointed out that the woman's behaviour the next morning was not that of a traumatized person.

Four years in prison

The Lenzburg District Court did not follow this account. It considered the victim's statements to be conclusive and saw no motive for false accusations. The judges, on the other hand, found the man's accounts to be less credible.

According to the "Aargauer Zeitung", the verdict is a four-year prison sentence for multiple rapes and multiple violations of confidential or private areas using recording devices. The pre-trial detention will be taken into account. In addition, the convicted man must pay 15,000 francs in compensation to the woman, will be banned from the entire Schengen area for ten years and will be recorded in the DNA database.