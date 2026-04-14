McDonald's wants to build a new branch at Limmatquai 48 in Zurich. But the exhaust stacks are too high - the building permit is revoked. (Archive) Bild: KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally

A planned McDonald's on Zurich's Limmatquai fails in court. Local residents successfully oppose the project - and embarrass one of the world's largest restaurant groups.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Local residents stop a planned McDonald's restaurant on Zurich's Limmatquai in court.

The judges declare the planned chimneys too high and inappropriate in the historic cityscape.

McDonald's is now considering whether to appeal against the decision. Show more

A planned McDonald's restaurant on Zurich's Limmatquai has been halted for the time being. The building appeal court of the canton of Zurich revoked the building permit after 15 local residents and tradespeople lodged an objection. "Blick" was the first to report.

The opponents feared long opening hours, food smells and more waste in the area. Above all, however, they criticized the planned exhaust air chimneys for the burger kitchen. One of the so-called exhaust air stacks was to be over ten meters high. In the view of the appellants, these "industrial chimneys" would disrupt the historic appearance of the old town houses on Limmatquai.

The court agreed with this argument. The chimneys were visible from the public space and did not blend in with the surrounding roofscape. As the defect could not be remedied by imposing conditions, the building permit had to be revoked, according to the decision.

The court fee of CHF 6,200 will be borne by the city of Zurich and McDonald's. In addition, the appellants will each receive compensation of CHF 2,000. The fast food company has 30 days to appeal the decision to the administrative court.

McDonald's Switzerland is surprised. Neither the company nor its legal representatives have yet received any official notification, a spokesperson told Blick. They will examine the decision and then decide how to proceed. The company emphasized that the planning application had previously been comprehensively examined and approved. It had also tried to seek dialog with the neighbourhood.