Has Buess AG violated the Hygiene Act? Buess AG

In the ongoing dispute over Buess AG in Sissach, the administrative court in the canton of Basel has pulled the ripcord: The locks on the business are to be changed. The background to this is years of disregard for official requirements.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Administrative Court of Basel has ordered Buess AG to change its locks. The owner, Laurent de Coulon, had disregarded official requirements for years.

The dispute between the wine merchant and the authorities has been going on for four years, and although there are hygiene deficiencies, there is no acute health risk.

Despite criticism, individual wines are still on sale, while a final decision in the ongoing proceedings is still pending. Show more

The long-running dispute over the Sissach wine merchant Laurent de Coulon has reached a new climax: on Wednesday, the Administrative Court of the Canton of Basel ordered the locks at Buess AG to be changed, writes the "Basler Zeitung". The drastic step is justified by the court on the grounds that de Coulon has not complied with official orders for years.

The day after the ruling, the picture on site is one of tranquillity: Buess AG appears almost idyllic - illuminated in springtime and painted a striking bright yellow, according to the "Basler Zeitung". Whether work is actually being done remains unclear. Although no activity can be seen, delivery vans are parked at the rear entrances.

Four years of dispute - and no end in sight

The conflict between de Coulon and the canton of Basel-Landschaft has been dragging on for four years now. The owner and then managing director of the wine shop repeatedly ignored official requirements. In 2024, he even had to stand trial due to hygiene problems. The Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs (ALV) repeatedly granted Buess AG generous deadlines to rectify the deficiencies.

Cantonal chemist Peter Brodmann puts this into perspective: "The production of wine is not a problematic process from a health point of view, which is why we do not give high priority to wine cellar inspections." The deadlines have been deliberately set so that they remain proportionate: "The implementation of measures takes time."

There is no direct health risk - partly due to the disinfectant effect of alcohol. In addition, the wine is filtered before bottling, which largely removes yeast or mold. However, it is also clear: "Of course, food legislation also requires that such products are handled hygienically," says Brodmann. He puts it in a nutshell: "I wouldn't be afraid to drink the wine. But I don't feel like it."

Wines still on sale despite criticism

Despite the accusations, some Buess AG products are still available in the retail trade. Bottles are still on the shelves in Coop stores in Basel - even though the collaboration ended in 2024, according to Coop media spokeswoman Clara Demin. "No more wines have been delivered to Coop since then. There may still be a few bottles on the shelves," Demin told Basler Zeitung.

There has been no recall, as this is only triggered in the event of specific indications or risks in consultation with the authorities. The case is unusual for the authorities. Brodmann speaks of an "'attitude of refusal', which we only experience extremely rarely." The proceedings therefore had to be carried out in full - not a routine procedure for the authorities.

What happens next?

An end is not yet in sight. Alex Hediger, de Coulon's legal representative, is dissatisfied: Newly installed steel tanks and the renovation of the warehouse had not been taken into account in the ruling.

The ruling is also not yet legally binding. It remains to be seen whether the case will be taken further - the defense wants to wait for the written verdict first.