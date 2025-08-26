At the end of July, an airplane crashed into Lake Lucerne. Today, the Lucerne cantonal police are attempting to recover it. blue News is on site.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the end of July, a small plane crashed into Lake Lucerne shortly after take-off at Buochs Airport. The two occupants were rescued.

Today, the Lucerne cantonal police are attempting a rescue.

The cause of the accident is still unclear, but an aviation expert considers technical failure or a stall to be more likely than weather problems.

The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (Sust) has launched an investigation.

Lake Lucerne The plane is transported away by ship after recovery. Image: blue News The plane was lifted out of the lake. Image: sda Lake Lucerne The plane is transported away by ship after recovery. Image: blue News The plane was lifted out of the lake. Image: sda

Update 1.05 p.m.: The plane that sank in Lake Lucerne on July 28 was lifted out of the water at midday. Divers had previously drilled holes in the plane under the surface to allow the water to drain out.

Members of the press and police observe what is happening on Lake Lucerne. blue News

The nose of the plane was stuck in the silt about a hundred meters below the surface. In the morning, it was pulled out of the silt and lifted to about 15 meters below the surface. There it was brought into a horizontal position and stabilized.

Preparation for the recovery. Feuerwehr Stadt Luzern

The aircraft was then lifted out of the water by a crane from a Nauen. It is now to be taken away by a second transport ship. A 500 by 500 meter exclusion zone was set up on the lake for the salvage of the ship. The ships in the vicinity also had to sail slowly to prevent the waves from breaking.

Divers at work. Feuerwehr Stadt Luzern

The aircraft, a Daher TBM-940, had taken off from Buochs NW towards Burg Feuerstein in Germany at the end of July. After flying for around three minutes, it crashed into the lake north of Bürgenstock. The single-engine turboprop aircraft sank around 100 meters to the bottom of the lake.

The thing that came from the depths. Feuerwehr Stadt Luzern

The two occupants of the plane were rescued by the Nidwalden cantonal police. The 78-year-old pilot survived the accident unharmed. The 55-year-old female passenger was injured and taken to hospital.

Successful recovery: The TBM-940 was recovered from the water. KEYSTONE

At the end of July, there was an airplane accident near Lake Lucerne. The small plane is now lying in the lake. Today, the Lucerne police are attempting to salvage it.

"The plane was stuck in the silt at a depth of around 100 meters," a spokesperson for the Lucerne police told blue News. This morning it was pulled up until it was still about 15 meters below the surface.

In the meantime, the plane has already been recovered from the lake. Because there is still water inside the plane and it therefore weighs around 3.5 tons, it has been loaded onto a ship by crane.

Boats outside the exclusion zone are repeatedly warned by police boats to reduce their speed to avoid making waves.

The salvage work in Lake Lucerne is progressing. Keystone

The procedure is as follows: The plane is brought into a horizontal position using air cushions and holes are drilled into the plane so that the water can drain out. This is necessary because the aircraft has a sealed pressurized cabin. Without holes, the water would flow out of the plane less easily and the cabin could break off. According to the police, everything is going according to plan so far.

The exit on the lake on Tuesday offers an unusual amount of action. blue News

The plane took off from Buochs Airport on Monday morning, July 28, at 9.39 a.m. with destination Feuerstein (DE). It circled the Bürgenstock before landing in the lake just a few minutes after take-off.

The police were able to rescue the two occupants of the plane alive. The pilot, a 78-year-old Austrian, was uninjured. The passenger, a 55-year-old Swiss woman, had to be taken to hospital with injuries.

Strikingly, according to data from "Flightradar24", the plane had already taken off once an hour earlier. It took off from the airfield at 8.30 a.m., but turned around again after a few minutes and flew back to Buochs in a loop.

It is not yet clear why the plane crashed. Aviation expert Hansjörg Egger told blue News after the crash that he could not imagine that the weather was responsible for the accident. He believes more in a technical failure or a stall.

The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (Sust) has since opened an investigation.

