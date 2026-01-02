Following the fatal fire at the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS, earlier advertising material from the establishment is now coming into focus. A video shows fire effects with champagne bottles.

Sven Ziegler

Following the devastating fire disaster in Crans-Montana, in which several dozen people lost their lives and over a hundred were injured, investigations into the cause of the accident are continuing. In this context, an old promotional video from the "Le Constellation" bar is now attracting attention.

The video, which was published online before the accident, shows a party scene inside the bar. Among other things, it shows champagne bottles with burning effects attached to them. Such stagings are familiar from nightlife and are used in clubs and bars around the world.

Pictures and earlier descriptions show that the interior was strongly characterized by wooden elements. The bar also had a smoking and shisha area. Whether and to what extent these factors were relevant to the course of the fire is part of the ongoing investigation.

As the portal "Inside Paradeplatz" reported on Thursday afternoon, earlier pictures from inside the bar are said to have shown acoustic insulation on the ceiling. According to these reports, these are foam-like materials used for sound insulation. According to the portal, these could have accelerated the spread of the fire.

Shortly after the fire disaster, the Facebook and Instagram pages of the "Le Constellation" bar were taken offline. The operators have not yet commented publicly on this step. The authorities have also not provided any information.

Authorities are investigating in various directions

The Valais authorities are keeping a low profile on possible links between such effects and the fire. Attorney General Béatrice Pilloud emphasized at the media conference that there are currently no definite findings regarding the cause of the fire. No statements on specific scenarios or individual objects in the restaurant would be made at this time.

Police commander Frédéric Gisler also explained that the investigation is running in several directions. The priority at the moment is to identify the victims and look after their relatives. Speculation about individual possible causes of the fire is not appropriate.

The "Le Constellation" bar waslocated in the basement of a building in the center of Crans-Montana and was a well-known meeting place in the ski resort. It was run as a café during the day and as a bar and nightclub in the evening. According to publicly available information, the establishment offered space for several hundred guests.