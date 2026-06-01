Memorial concert in Crans-Montana VS for victims of the fire disaster - Gallery A twelve-piece string ensemble performed works by Giacomo Puccini, Maurice Ravel, Johann Sebastian Bach and Benjamin Britten, among others. Image: Keystone The event was attended by 250 people, including (from left to right) the President of the Valais State Council Christophe Darbellay, the Italian Ambassador Gian Lorenzo Cornado and Federal Councillor Beat Jans (center). Image: Keystone Memorial concert in Crans-Montana VS for victims of the fire disaster - Gallery A twelve-piece string ensemble performed works by Giacomo Puccini, Maurice Ravel, Johann Sebastian Bach and Benjamin Britten, among others. Image: Keystone The event was attended by 250 people, including (from left to right) the President of the Valais State Council Christophe Darbellay, the Italian Ambassador Gian Lorenzo Cornado and Federal Councillor Beat Jans (center). Image: Keystone

Five months after the devastating fire disaster in Crans-Montana, relatives, politicians and residents have remembered the victims. At a memorial concert in the Sacré-Cœur church, the community remembered the 41 people who died in the fire on New Year's Eve.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A memorial concert was held in Crans-Montana for the victims of the fire disaster at the turn of the year.

The fire in the "Le Constellation" bar killed 41 people and injured 115 others.

Among the guests were Federal Councillor Beat Jans and representatives from politics and diplomacy. Show more

A concert was held in the Sacré-Cœur church in Crans-Montana in Valais on Monday evening to commemorate the victims of the fire disaster on New Year's Eve. The "Homage to the Angels of Crans-Montana" was organized by the Italian Embassy in Bern.

Under the artistic direction of Michael Guttman, the concert by Crans Montana Classics was conceived as a moment of gathering and reflection to commemorate the young people who died and those who are still in hospital, exactly five months after the fire in the "Le Constellation" bar. 41 people died that night and 115 were injured, some of them seriously.

In the church, an ensemble of twelve string players performed works by Giacomo Puccini, Maurice Ravel, Johann Sebastian Bach and Benjamin Britten, among others.

In addition to the Italian ambassador Gian Lorenzo Cornado, the event brought together more than 250 people, including Federal Councillor Beat Jans, the President of the Valais State Council Christophe Darbellay and the Mayor of Crans-Montana Nicolas Féraud.