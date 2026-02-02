David Vocat is the fire department commander. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott) KEYSTONE

The commune's fire chief is being questioned by the police in connection with the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. David Vocat is to be questioned on February 16.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fire chief of Crans-Montana is being questioned by the police in the fire case of January 1.

David Vocat is currently not considered an accused, but a person providing information.

However, his status could change in the course of the investigation. Show more

In the investigation into the Crans-Montana fire disaster, the head of the municipality's fire department is now also being questioned. As reported by RTS, the police have summoned David Vocat, head of the local fire department corps, to appear on February 16. The hearing is being held at the request of the public prosecutor's office.

Vocat will not be questioned as an accused, but as a so-called person who must provide information. This was confirmed by the RTS research team. Such an interrogation means that the person concerned is currently not formally accused.

Status could still change

However, the status as a person providing information does not rule out further steps. According to Article 178 of the Swiss Code of Criminal Procedure, this role can be adjusted in the course of the investigation. The public prosecutor's office could also formally accuse David Vocat at a later date if suspicions are substantiated.

Such a course of events has already been observed with other parties involved in the proceedings. The operators of the "Le Constellation" club were also initially questioned as witnesses before criminal proceedings were opened against them. They are facing charges including involuntary manslaughter, negligent bodily harm and negligently causing a fire.

Possible connection with inspection in 2018

It is not officially known in detail why the fire chief is now being questioned. However, according to RTS, the questioning could be related to an inspection visit in 2018. At that time, an inspection of the "Le Constellation" restaurant took place, which was attended by David Vocat, the municipality's safety officer at the time, operator Jacques Moretti and former owner Julien Beytrison, among others.

During this inspection, no complaints were made about the acoustic foam cladding in the basement, which later caused the fire, writes RTS. It was precisely this material that ignited on New Year's Eve and triggered the devastating fire.

Investigations continue

The public prosecutor's office of the canton of Valais is continuing its extensive investigation into the circumstances of the fire. The judiciary recently extended the proceedings to include other people. In total, several former managers of the restaurant are currently accused.

David Vocat is presumed innocent until any formal charges are brought.