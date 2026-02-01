From the night of the fire disaster to the latest decisions by the authorities: a chronological review of the most important events following the fire inferno in Crans-Montana VS.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you On January 1, 2026, a fire devastates the bar "Le Constellation" in Crans-Montana , killing 40 people and injuring 116.

The investigation reveals that sparklers were apparently the cause. Criminal proceedings are opened against the operators and others responsible, accompanied by national mourning and international attention.

As a result, the authorities admit failings, tighten safety rules and award financial support to the victims. Show more

January 1, 2026: The "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana is devastated by fire. An extensive team is deployed, including 70 firefighters, 150 paramedics, 13 helicopters and 42 ambulances. Initial information reveals the extent of the tragedy. 40 people, including 20 minors, lose their lives. 116 people are injured, many of them seriously.

"The tragedy is unprecedented in Valais," explains State Councillor Stéphane Ganzer at the first press conference held by the Valais authorities. President Guy Parmelin travels to the high plateau. The investigation begins, as does the identification of the victims and the injured.

January 2: The flags at the Federal Palace in Bern are flown at half-mast for five days - as a sign of mourning after the tragedy. Camera crews from all over the world arrive in Valais. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani travels to the scene of the tragedy.

In the afternoon, Valais Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud explains at another press conference that the fire apparently started from lit sparklers that had been placed on champagne bottles and brought too close to the ceiling.

January 3: Federal Councillor Beat Jans visits the scene of the drama. The first identifications are announced. The Valais public prosecutor's office announces that criminal proceedings have been opened against the two operators of the bar, Jacques and Jessica Moretti.

January 4: After a memorial mass in Crans-Montana, more than a thousand people gather near the site of the accident to mourn and lay flowers, candles and other tokens of remembrance. All forty victims of the fire are identified.

January 5, 2026: The 116 injured are also identified.

6 January: The authorities of Crans-Montana admit to the press that the bar "Le Constellation" has not been inspected since 2020. The lack of an apology from the local council is met with fierce criticism. In Sion, Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider visits the hospital to thank the nursing staff. The public prosecutor's office announces that a team of four prosecutors led by Catherine Seppey will take over the case.

January 8: The hotline, which was set up on January 1, is deactivated. A total of 1300 calls and 280 e-mails were handled via this channel.

January 9: The operators of the "Constellation" are questioned for the first time by the Valais judiciary. Jacques Moretti is arrested and remanded in custody.

Switzerland commemorates the victims on a national day of mourning. A ceremony is held in Martigny, attended by around 700 guests, including 150 relatives of the victims, representatives of the authorities and rescue workers. Politicians from around thirty countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian President Sergio Mattarella, are present. The municipality of Crans-Montana officially apologizes for the first time through its Vice-President Nicole Bonvin Clivaz.

January 12: The compulsory measures court of the canton of Valais confirms the pre-trial detention of Jacques Moretti. The municipality of Crans-Montana refrains from appearing as a private plaintiff in the proceedings.

January 13: Jessica Moretti remains at large, but the compulsory measures court imposes so-called substitute measures. Among other things, the owner of the "Constellation" is banned from leaving Switzerland; she must also surrender all identification documents and report to a police station every day.

January 14: Two weeks after the fire, the canton of Valais - like other cantons - bans the use of pyrotechnic objects in publicly accessible facilities. The canton of Valais also announces urgent financial support for the victims of the fire.

January 15: Pope Leo XIV receives around twenty relatives of the victims of the fire in a private audience at the Vatican.

January 18: The Moretti couple's lawyers speak out for the first time in several media outlets. They speak of "lies and indiscretions" in connection with the ongoing investigations and explain that their clients are deeply shocked by the tragedy.

January 20 and 21: Jacques and Jessica Moretti are summoned a second time by the public prosecutor's office.

January 23: The compulsory measures court revokes Jacques Moretti's pre-trial detention. Instead, alternative measures are ordered, including bail of 200,000 francs, which has been paid.

January 24: Italy recalls its ambassador to Switzerland, Gian Lorenzo Cornado, in protest against the conditional release of Jacques Moretti.

27 January: In an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency, the mayor of Crans-Montana, Nicolas Féraud, admits to errors in communication. The fact that he did not apologize on behalf of the municipality at the media conference on 6 January was a mistake. He asks for forgiveness and declares his willingness to take responsibility.

January 29: According to RTS radio and television in French-speaking Switzerland and other media, a fourth person is accused. It is the current head of security for the municipality of Crans-Montana.