The federal government does not have its employees' side jobs under control. Picture: Keystone

Federal employees have thousands of side jobs - but nobody knows exactly who is doing what. A report by the Swiss Federal Audit Office shows: There is chaos when it comes to reporting and auditing, and potential conflicts of interest remain undetected.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A report by the Swiss Federal Audit Office shows: The federal government has hardly any overview of its employees' side jobs.

Reports are still made on paper and each office handles the rules differently - from the 110 percent limit to paid Fridays off.

The auditors are finally calling for a centralized digital system and clear rules for everyone. Show more

The Swiss Federal Administration cultivates a militia tradition: many of its employees are involved in associations, companies or public offices on the side. This is officially seen as an expression of closeness to the people - but the line between commitment and conflict of interest is becoming increasingly blurred.

A report by the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) shows: The federal government often doesn't know exactly who is doing what on the side. Everyone does it a little differently - depending on the office, department and boss. Reports are still submitted using paper forms. The SFAO calls this "outdated and risky" because forms get lost and lists are incomplete. There is still no central electronic system.

The control of the so-called 110 percent rule is particularly tricky. It states that the main job and secondary employment together may not exceed 110 percent of a full-time workload - i.e. around four extra hours per week. In practice, compliance is based on trust and self-declaration. Hardly any office really checks whether the limit is being adhered to.

"Double dipping" at the taxpayer's expense

In addition, there is a wildly mixed approach to paid leave for public mandates. While Seco, for example, does not grant any paid days off as soon as the office is remunerated, the Federal Office for Buildings and Logistics (FOBL) allows up to five days of paid absence - regardless of third-party remuneration. Uniform rules? No such thing.

The SFAO also warns against "double dipping" - i.e. double compensation at the expense of taxpayers. Anyone who works for third parties during working hours and receives a fee for this should actually have to hand it in. However, without a digital control system, no one seems to check whether this is actually being done.

Another weak point is the commercial register entries. In individual cases, civil servants in relevant positions were privately involved in foundations or companies without having reported this to the federal government. The Swiss Federal Audit Office is therefore calling for a general reporting obligation for all commercial register entries made by federal employees.

There is also a lack of reporting to parliament. Some of the reports on the sideline activities of executives contain inaccurate or false information. For example, a Board of Directors mandate was declared as three working days, while the company's annual report showed eight days. The SFAO demands clear rules on what is considered a secondary job, secondment or part of the job profile.

The Personnel Office (EPO) agrees with the recommendations in principle - but warns that ongoing IT programs could delay implementation.