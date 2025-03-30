While the federal government is struggling to make savings, the Department of Defense is investing massively in its communications department. This expenditure has met with criticism from politicians.

The Federal Council and Parliament are under pressure to reduce expenditure. Nevertheless, the Department of Defense (DDPS) is expanding its communications department considerably, writes the SonntagsZeitung. This decision is causing a lack of understanding and criticism in political circles.

The communications department of the DDPS comprises over 105 full-time positions and costs CHF 24.5 million per year. This high number of staff and the associated costs are seen by many as excessive, especially at a time when the Confederation has to make savings.

Critics also complain that the DDPS's communication is often more promotional than informative. Elaborately produced videos are regularly published on the Swiss Armed Forces' social media channels, emphasizing camaraderie and readiness for action.

These videos are more reminiscent of action films than factual information. Young recruits talk enthusiastically about their service, while the videos are accompanied by haunting music and special effects.

Criticism from the SVP, FDP and SP

In addition to its social media activities, the DDPS operates numerous other communication channels. These include a podcast with the head of the army, an employee magazine and an image film on the department's website. The DDPS even has its own media house, which provides a wide range of offerings, from documentaries to game content.

The high number of communication staff in the DDPS is unprecedented compared to other departments. With a quarter of the entire federal communications budget, the necessity of this expenditure is being called into question. Politicians such as SVP National Councillor Roman Bürgi and FDP Councillor of States Josef Dittli are expressing concerns and calling for savings in this area.

Despite the criticism, the DDPS defends its communication strategy. Lorenz Frischknecht, Deputy Head of Communications at the DDPS, emphasizes the size of the department and the legal obligation to inform the public. He assures that communication is as appropriate as possible.

Nevertheless, the type of communication remains controversial. SP National Councillor Fabian Molina criticizes the fact that the DDPS's communication does not meet the expectations of official information and calls for a more objective approach.

