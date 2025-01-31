The "Säntis" was sunk in Lake Constance in May 1933 because it was no longer fit to sail. Keystone

The Romanshorn Ship Salvage Association failed to raise 1 million francs for a third attempt to salvage the steamship "Säntis" from Lake Constance. The project has been abandoned for the time being.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A third attempt to salvage the steamboat Säntis, which has been lying at a depth of 210 meters since 1933, has failed.

The aim was to raise one million francs through crowdfunding. The goal was not reached.

The salvage of the steamship Säntis, which sank in 1933 at a height of 210 meters, has failed due to insufficient funds, as the Romanshorn-based ship salvage association wrote in a press release on Friday. One million francs were to be raised through crowdfunding.

According to the association's website, around 169,000 francs had been raised by midday on Friday. Supporters should automatically receive their donated money back within two weeks.

"Achieving the maximum with minimal resources is a tightrope act that we didn't manage on the first attempt," Silvan Paganini from the Schiffsbergeverein was quoted as saying in the press release. Around 250,000 Swiss francs were available for the second salvage attempt in May 2024. For the third attempt, the association wanted to use a new, more expensive salvage technique.

This will now come to nothing. In addition to the lack of funds, a Lake Constance ferry, which should have been used for the salvage, is only available for a limited period of time. A new attempt to salvage the steamship would only be possible with a revised concept, the association continued.

Association wants to salvage the aircraft engine

"However, there will be no immediate new attempt from my side," said Silvan Paganini. He also sees critics as having a duty, who in his opinion could draw up a revised concept.

The project to salvage the left engine from the wreckage of a Swissair DC-3 aircraft that crashed into Lake Constance in 1957 is still being pursued. Paganini went on to say that a permit had been applied for to salvage the engine. In addition, relatives of the victims of the crash are being contacted to see whether or not they are in favor of recovering the engine.