The man from Biel had attracted most of his investors through personal contacts in the region and lured them with promises of high returns. Nicolas Armer/dpa

After losing seven million Swiss francs at Cryptogate Partners SA, the founder went into hiding. The Bernese authorities are investigating suspected investment fraud.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The founder of the Biel-based crypto company Cryptogate Partners SA has disappeared.

The company is said to have lost around seven million francs.

The authorities are investigating fraud. Show more

Following the collapse of the Biel cryptocurrency company Cryptogate Partners SA, the founder of the company has disappeared. According to the Office for Economic Crime of the Canton of Bern, the loss amounts to around seven million francs, as reported by "20 Minuten".

Eleven criminal charges have been filed against the man, who is in his early 30s. In a farewell email to his investors at the beginning of 2025, the entrepreneur wrote that he had made an "unforgivable mistake" and had "left alone instead of taking his own life".

Since then, there has been no trace of him. Indications suggest that he may have last been in Brazil. The man from Biel had acquired most of the investors through personal contacts in the region and lured them with promises of high returns - in some cases up to ten times the initial investment.

Investigations launched

Some lost their entire savings; individual investments are said to have amounted to up to two million francs.

In his message, the founder announced that his mother would sell his apartment to repay the money. The property has since been confiscated, but its value only covers a fraction of the losses.

The public prosecutor's office is investigating, but is not providing any information on the whereabouts of the wanted man for tactical reasons.