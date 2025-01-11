The property was put up for sale in November. At the time, Nikolajsen was asking for a sum in the double-digit millions, which is not known. Bild: Fine Swiss Properties

St. Karlshof, once home to Bitcoin Suisse founder Niklas Nikolajsen, has now been sold after all. In 2023, Nikolajsen said he wanted to open part of the estate to the public.

No time? blue News summarizes for you St. Karlshof, a magnificent estate on Lake Zug and former residence of Bitcoin millionaire Niklas Nikolajsen, has been sold, according to the FSP.

The historic property, known as the birthplace of the Swiss national anthem, was renovated for 60 million Swiss francs.

Although Nikolajsen expressed plans to open parts of St. Karlshof to the public in 2023, the sale came as a surprise. Show more

The St. Karlshof manor house, one of the most magnificent estates in Switzerland, has a new owner. The property, which belonged to Bitcoin millionaire Niklas Nikolajsen, has been sold, according to real estate company FSP. Who bought the historic property remains a secret for the time being, as "Inside Paradeplatz" writes. The property was still up for sale in November.

The manor house on Lake Zug was not only Nikolajsen's home, but also a place with a great history: the Swiss national anthem was once written here. "St. Karlshof in Zug is a property of superlatives in every respect: the property was magnificently renovated at a cost of an incredible 60 million francs."

"Reside in splendor in a mild tax climate on Lake Zug", advertises the FSP on its website. However, no further information about the buyer is known. FSP boss Robert Ferfecki, who spent months looking for a potential buyer, has not yet responded to any inquiries.

From castle owner to seller

Niklas Nikolajsen, who became known as the co-founder of Bitcoin Suisse, always proudly presented himself as the owner of St. Karlshof. In the summer of 2023, he spoke in an NZZ interview about wanting to open parts of the estate to the public. "I want to give something back to the people of Zug, who gave me such a great welcome 13 years ago," said the Scandinavian-born man at the time.

There was never any talk of selling the property. Nikolajsen, who often showcased his Bitcoin wealth in the media, instead presented himself as a newly minted Swiss citizen. "I almost cried when I found my passport in the letterbox," he said at the time.

