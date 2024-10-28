09.40 a.m.

Migros wants to bring new own brands and products to its stores. But space on the shelves is limited. A journalist asks: "Are there any products that will be removed from the range?"

Diethelm says: "No brands that generate good sales are being discontinued. However, Migros also has supplementary markets for brands that do not generate enough sales or do not meet with sufficient interest. These are removed from the range."