The striking barbecue trolley with the huge chicken on the roof has been a familiar sight in many places for years. Since 1998, the Güggeli-Express has supplied numerous communities in German-speaking Switzerland with freshly grilled chicken - often on fixed days of the week and always at the same locations.
Now the family business based in Bassersdorf is insolvent. The bankruptcy was published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce on January 29, as reported by "20 Minuten". The High Court of the Canton of Zurich has dismissed an appeal against the declaration of bankruptcy. The company is now being liquidated.
According to its own information, the company served 72 fixed locations. The range included half chicken for 13 francs and whole chicken for 26 francs. It also offered chicken thighs for 7.50 francs and pork knuckles for 13 francs. The company also ran a party service with sausages, burgers and fries.
The bankruptcy leaves around 30 employees facing an uncertain future. Also affected are 14 specially designed barbecue delivery vans that were on the road throughout the region for years. It is currently unclear what will happen to the vehicles and the staff. The company has not yet issued a statement to blue News.