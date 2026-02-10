The employees of the "Güggeli-Express" were on the road with 14 barbecue delivery vans. Screenshot Website

The "Güggeli-Express" is bankrupt. The traditional company with its barbecue vans is closing down.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Güggeli-Express from Bassersdorf has been officially bankrupt since January 29.

The Zurich High Court has dismissed an appeal against the declaration of bankruptcy.

Around 30 employees and 14 barbecue trolleys are affected by the liquidation. Show more

The striking barbecue trolley with the huge chicken on the roof has been a familiar sight in many places for years. Since 1998, the Güggeli-Express has supplied numerous communities in German-speaking Switzerland with freshly grilled chicken - often on fixed days of the week and always at the same locations.

Now the family business based in Bassersdorf is insolvent. The bankruptcy was published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce on January 29, as reported by "20 Minuten". The High Court of the Canton of Zurich has dismissed an appeal against the declaration of bankruptcy. The company is now being liquidated.

According to its own information, the company served 72 fixed locations. The range included half chicken for 13 francs and whole chicken for 26 francs. It also offered chicken thighs for 7.50 francs and pork knuckles for 13 francs. The company also ran a party service with sausages, burgers and fries.

The bankruptcy leaves around 30 employees facing an uncertain future. Also affected are 14 specially designed barbecue delivery vans that were on the road throughout the region for years. It is currently unclear what will happen to the vehicles and the staff. The company has not yet issued a statement to blue News.

More videos from the department